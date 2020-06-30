Overview

Dr. Stefan Thiele, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.



Dr. Thiele works at MAXIM Hair Restoration in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.