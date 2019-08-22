Overview

Dr. Stefan Tarlow, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.



Dr. Tarlow works at Desert Institute For Spine Care in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Mesa, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.