Dr. Stefan Tarlow, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.3 (78)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Dr. Stefan Tarlow, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.

Dr. Tarlow works at Desert Institute For Spine Care in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Mesa, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Scottsdale Health & Wellness PC
    8630 E Via de Ventura Ste 105, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 483-0393
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Advanced Knee Care, PC-Mesa Office
    3130 E Baseline Rd Ste 101, Mesa, AZ 85204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 483-0393
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain

Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
MAKOplasty® Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Partial Knee Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 78 ratings
    Patient Ratings (78)
    5 Star
    (60)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Aug 22, 2019
    42 years ago I ruined my knee skiing. ACL was removed and 2 other ligaments tied and stapled to the bone. That's all they could do back then. Then I injured it again and gradually lost all my cartilage. 12 years ago, after lots of limping and pain and swelling for 30 years, Dr. Tarlow replaced my knee. He straightened my leg and made sure both legs were the same length. I was able to walk unassisted the very next day and even dance a week later. Physical therapy helped me learn to walk without limping, which had become habitual. I can't say enough good things about Dr. Tarlow's skills. Beyond great!
    Kimberly — Aug 22, 2019
    About Dr. Stefan Tarlow, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 41 years of experience
    • English
    • 1962509448
    Education & Certifications

    • Dr Andrews
    • Oregon Health & Science University Hospital
    • Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine
    • University of Oregon
