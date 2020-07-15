Dr. Stefan Szczerba, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Szczerba is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stefan Szczerba, MD
Overview
Dr. Stefan Szczerba, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Rosemont, IL. They graduated from Rush University Chicago Il and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital and AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago.
Dr. Szczerba works at
Locations
-
1
Chicago Aesthetic Surgery Institute10400 W Higgins Rd Ste 100, Rosemont, IL 60018 Directions (847) 853-9900Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday10:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday7:00am - 2:00pm
-
2
Cosmetic Plastic Surgery Associates2500 W Higgins Rd, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (847) 853-9900
-
3
The Northwestern Specialists for Women900 N Kingsbury St Ste 130N, Chicago, IL 60610 Directions (847) 853-9900
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Sherman Hospital
- AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Szczerba?
I had bi-lateral breast cancer which involved lumpectomy’s on both breast, chemo and radiation. I consulted with Dr. Sczcerba to have reconstruction done to have a normal look again. All I can say is Wow! He did a fantastic job... My breasts look Like I’m 20 years old again. I highly recommend Dr. Sczcerba he does excellent work. Wheeling, IL
About Dr. Stefan Szczerba, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Polish
- 1881685873
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School Of Med
- Northwestern University Chicago Il
- Rush University Chicago Il
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Szczerba has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Szczerba accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Szczerba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Szczerba works at
Dr. Szczerba has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Szczerba on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Szczerba speaks Polish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Szczerba. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Szczerba.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Szczerba, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Szczerba appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.