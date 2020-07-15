See All Plastic Surgeons in Rosemont, IL
Overview

Dr. Stefan Szczerba, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Rosemont, IL. They graduated from Rush University Chicago Il and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital and AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago.

Dr. Szczerba works at Cosmetic/Plastic Surgery Assocs in Rosemont, IL with other offices in Hoffman Estates, IL and Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Chicago Aesthetic Surgery Institute
    10400 W Higgins Rd Ste 100, Rosemont, IL 60018 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 853-9900
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 2:00pm
  2. 2
    Cosmetic Plastic Surgery Associates
    2500 W Higgins Rd, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 853-9900
  3. 3
    The Northwestern Specialists for Women
    900 N Kingsbury St Ste 130N, Chicago, IL 60610 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 853-9900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Sherman Hospital
  • AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Hidradenitis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Hidradenitis

Treatment frequency



Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 15, 2020
    I had bi-lateral breast cancer which involved lumpectomy’s on both breast, chemo and radiation. I consulted with Dr. Sczcerba to have reconstruction done to have a normal look again. All I can say is Wow! He did a fantastic job... My breasts look Like I’m 20 years old again. I highly recommend Dr. Sczcerba he does excellent work. Wheeling, IL
    Rosa B. — Jul 15, 2020
    About Dr. Stefan Szczerba, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1881685873
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Emory University School Of Med
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Northwestern University Chicago Il
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Rush University Chicago Il
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stefan Szczerba, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Szczerba is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Szczerba has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Szczerba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Szczerba has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Szczerba on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Szczerba. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Szczerba.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Szczerba, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Szczerba appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

