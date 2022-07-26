Dr. Sien has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stefan Sien, DO
Overview
Dr. Stefan Sien, DO is a Pulmonologist in Murrieta, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN INSTITUTE OF SCIENCE AND HEALTH and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta and Temecula Valley Hospital.
Dr. Sien works at
Locations
Munif Salek M.d. Inc.28078 Baxter Rd Ste 324, Murrieta, CA 92563 Directions (951) 566-5646
Hospital Affiliations
- Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta
- Temecula Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
62xyears of chronic asthma and respite issues. Countless Drs, procedures,, Meds and hospitals. DR Sein is on the top of the list with regards to care.
About Dr. Stefan Sien, DO
- Pulmonary Disease
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1932319464
Education & Certifications
- WESTERN INSTITUTE OF SCIENCE AND HEALTH
Dr. Sien accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sien has seen patients for Pneumonia, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sien on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sien. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sien.
