Overview

Dr. Stefan Sien, DO is a Pulmonologist in Murrieta, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN INSTITUTE OF SCIENCE AND HEALTH and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta and Temecula Valley Hospital.



Dr. Sien works at MUNIF SALEK MD in Murrieta, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pneumonia, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.