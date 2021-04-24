Overview

Dr. Stefan Schaefer, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Nm Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Schaefer works at Health Care Solutions in Las Cruces, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.