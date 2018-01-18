See All Pain Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Pain Medicine
5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Stefan Samuelson, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Mount Sinai School of Medicine

Dr. Samuelson works at Bespoke Surgical in New York, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    44 E 12th St Apt MD1, New York, NY 10003 (718) 436-7246
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    6010 Bay Pkwy Fl 6, Brooklyn, NY 11204 (718) 436-7246

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Acupoint Injection Therapy Chevron Icon
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Acute Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Auricular Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Exertional Headache Chevron Icon
Botox® for Cervical Dystonia Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Botox® for Upper Limb Spasticity Chevron Icon
Brachial Neuritis Chevron Icon
Burning Feet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Burning Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Central Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Vulvar Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Corticosteroid Treatment Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Dorsal Column Stimulation Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Implants Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Failed Back Surgery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Glossopharyngeal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hip Bursitis Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Icepick Headache Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Injection Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Intercostal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Joint Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Male Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Medical Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Meralgia Paresthetica Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Contraction Headache Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Neuritis Chevron Icon
Neuropathic Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Occipital Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Opiate Detoxification Using Buprenorphine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthropathy Chevron Icon
Outpatient Addiction Treatment Chevron Icon
Pain Disorder Chevron Icon
Pain in Extremities Chevron Icon
Pain Killer Addiction Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pain, Intractable Chevron Icon
Pelvic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Stimulation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuritis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Neck Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Pudendal Nerve Entrapment Chevron Icon
Radiculitis Chevron Icon
Recurrent Headache Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Joint Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sacroilitis Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Spasmodic Torticollis Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Injections Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Subacromial Bursitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Trochanteric Bursitis Chevron Icon
Ulnar Neuritis Chevron Icon
Ulnar Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Vertebral Compression Fractures Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    Amerihealth
    Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 18, 2018
    Just had my second visit with Dr. Samuelson. Easy appointments, great staff, beautiful office. I have to say, I have a lot of pain issues and I really appreciated the amount of time he spent with me explaining my treatment plan... he at least showed me that he was paying attention. Not so easy to find.
    W.K. in New York, NY — Jan 18, 2018
    About Dr. Stefan Samuelson, MD

    Specialties
    Pain Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    English, Italian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    1174787477
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Mount Sinai School of Medicine
    Internship
    Cornell MC/New York Hosp
    Board Certifications
    Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
