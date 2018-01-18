Dr. Stefan Samuelson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samuelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stefan Samuelson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Stefan Samuelson, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Mount Sinai School of Medicine
Dr. Samuelson works at
Stefan Samuelson, MD44 E 12th St Apt MD1, New York, NY 10003 Directions (718) 436-7246Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 6010 Bay Pkwy Fl 6, Brooklyn, NY 11204 Directions (718) 436-7246
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Just had my second visit with Dr. Samuelson. Easy appointments, great staff, beautiful office. I have to say, I have a lot of pain issues and I really appreciated the amount of time he spent with me explaining my treatment plan... he at least showed me that he was paying attention. Not so easy to find.
- Pain Medicine
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1174787477
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Cornell MC/New York Hosp
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Samuelson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samuelson accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Samuelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Samuelson works at
Dr. Samuelson has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Samuelson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Samuelson speaks Italian and Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Samuelson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samuelson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samuelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Samuelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.