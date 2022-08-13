Dr. Stefan Novac, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Novac is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stefan Novac, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stefan Novac, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Carol Davila, Facultatea De Medicina and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West.
Dr. Novac works at
Locations
Enno Kaany MD PA601 N Flamingo Rd Ste 406, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Directions (754) 201-3700
Ace Obgyn Weston2300 N Commerce Pkwy Ste 113, Weston, FL 33326 Directions (754) 201-3700
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Best Life & Health Insurance
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
- Oxford Health Plans
- Preferred Care Partners
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Sunshine Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Novac is very professional, took the time to explain my concerns. The cabinet is clean and the staff is very nice.
About Dr. Stefan Novac, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Romanian and Spanish
- 1366630709
Education & Certifications
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Carol Davila, Facultatea De Medicina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Novac has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Novac accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Novac has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Novac works at
Dr. Novac has seen patients for Yeast Infections, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Maternal Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Novac on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Novac speaks Romanian and Spanish.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Novac. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Novac.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Novac, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Novac appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.