Dr. Stefan Novac, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Carol Davila, Facultatea De Medicina and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West.



Dr. Novac works at GAIL P BALLWEG MD in Pembroke Pines, FL with other offices in Weston, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Yeast Infections, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Maternal Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.