Overview

Dr. Stefan Moldovan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Carol Davila, Facultatea De Medicina and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Poway.



Dr. Moldovan works at SS Vascular Surgery & Endovascular Therapy in Escondido, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.