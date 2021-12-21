Dr. Stefan Moldovan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moldovan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stefan Moldovan, MD
Overview
Dr. Stefan Moldovan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Carol Davila, Facultatea De Medicina and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Poway.
Locations
-
1
SS Vascular Surgery & Endovascular Therapy1045 E Pennsylvania Ave, Escondido, CA 92025 Directions (760) 884-4500
-
2
SS Vascular Surgery & Endovascular Therapy387 N Escondido Blvd Ste A, Escondido, CA 92025 Directions (760) 884-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- UnitedHealthcare of California
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing and excellent! Caring, gentle, and went beyond what other doctors would do. Had only what was best for me in mind and went the extra mile
About Dr. Stefan Moldovan, MD
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, French and Romanian
Education & Certifications
- Research Fellow, Dept. Of Surgery, Baylor College Of Medicine
- Resident In Surgery, Baylor College Of Medicine
- Intern In Surgery, UCLA Medical Center, Los Angeles
- Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Carol Davila, Facultatea De Medicina
- The Gh. Lazar National College
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moldovan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moldovan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moldovan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moldovan has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moldovan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Moldovan speaks French and Romanian.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Moldovan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moldovan.
