Overview

Dr. Stefan Lorincz, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Beckley, WV. They specialize in Podiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Raleigh General Hospital.



Dr. Lorincz works at RALEIGH GENERAL HOSPITAL in Beckley, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture, Achilles Tendinitis and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.