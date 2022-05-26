Dr. Stefan Klein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stefan Klein, MD
Dr. Stefan Klein, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital and Watsonville Community Hospital.
Victor Li MD A Professional Medical Corpora3143 Paul Sweet Rd, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 Directions (831) 462-4801
Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican1505 Soquel Dr Ste 10, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 Directions (831) 761-7230
Hospital Affiliations
- Dominican Hospital
- Watsonville Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Health Net
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Hand Surgeon, Dr. Stefan Klein. On 12/18/2020, Dr. Klein performed outpatient surgery to my badly deformed right hand. The thumb and second finger had extensive joint damage due to rheumatoid arthritis. My hand had been hurting for years. Dr. Klein stabilized the thumb with a metal pin and he repaired the second finger with an artificial joint. Surgery lasted one morning. Postoperative care was easy and kind. Dr. Klein was available by phone the next day and in case of emergency. He cared by calling me to ask how I was feeling after surgery. That was nice. My right hand has healed perfectly with therapy. The thumb is straight and functional without pain. The second finger flexes and extends well without pain. My grip strength has fully returned. Dr. Klein and I have had several follow-up appointments since surgery. He takes x-rays in his office and it's fast. The x-rays show a job well done. I am fully satisfied with the surgery of 12/18/2020.
About Dr. Stefan Klein, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, German
- 1871664003
Education & Certifications
- University of California, Los Angeles, Los Angeles, California Hand & Upper Extremity Surgery
- Stanford University Hospital
- Stanford
- Stanford University
- University of California at Los Angeles
- Hand Surgery
Dr. Klein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klein accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klein has seen patients for Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Klein speaks German.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Klein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.