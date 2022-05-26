Overview

Dr. Stefan Klein, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital and Watsonville Community Hospital.



Dr. Klein works at Dr Stefan Klein MD in Santa Cruz, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.