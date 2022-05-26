See All Hand Surgeons in Santa Cruz, CA
Super Profile

Dr. Stefan Klein, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Stefan Klein, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital and Watsonville Community Hospital.

Dr. Klein works at Dr Stefan Klein MD in Santa Cruz, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Victor Li MD A Professional Medical Corpora
    3143 Paul Sweet Rd, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (831) 462-4801
  2. 2
    Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican
    1505 Soquel Dr Ste 10, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (831) 761-7230

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dominican Hospital
  • Watsonville Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Limb Pain
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Limb Pain
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands

Treatment frequency



Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Fractures Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Injury Chevron Icon
Hand Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Health Net
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 26, 2022
    I highly recommend Hand Surgeon, Dr. Stefan Klein. On 12/18/2020, Dr. Klein performed outpatient surgery to my badly deformed right hand. The thumb and second finger had extensive joint damage due to rheumatoid arthritis. My hand had been hurting for years. Dr. Klein stabilized the thumb with a metal pin and he repaired the second finger with an artificial joint. Surgery lasted one morning. Postoperative care was easy and kind. Dr. Klein was available by phone the next day and in case of emergency. He cared by calling me to ask how I was feeling after surgery. That was nice. My right hand has healed perfectly with therapy. The thumb is straight and functional without pain. The second finger flexes and extends well without pain. My grip strength has fully returned. Dr. Klein and I have had several follow-up appointments since surgery. He takes x-rays in his office and it's fast. The x-rays show a job well done. I am fully satisfied with the surgery of 12/18/2020.
    Susie — May 26, 2022
    About Dr. Stefan Klein, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    NPI Number
    • 1871664003
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of California, Los Angeles, Los Angeles, California Hand & Upper Extremity Surgery
    Residency
    • Stanford University Hospital
    Internship
    • Stanford
    Medical Education
    • Stanford University
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California at Los Angeles
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stefan Klein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Klein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Klein accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Klein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Klein works at Dr Stefan Klein MD in Santa Cruz, CA. View the full address on Dr. Klein’s profile.

    Dr. Klein has seen patients for Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Klein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

