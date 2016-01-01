Overview

Dr. Stefan Kim, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIATION THERAPY TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank.



Dr. Kim works at University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital in Minneapolis, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.