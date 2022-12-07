Overview

Dr. Stefan Kieserman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center.



Dr. Kieserman works at Axoxa New Vitality Medical PC in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Sinusitis and Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.