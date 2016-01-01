See All Urologists in Athol, MA
Dr. Stefan Karos, MD

Urology
2.4 (11)
37 years of experience
Dr. Stefan Karos, MD is an Urology Specialist in Athol, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Athol Memorial Hospital and UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus.

Dr. Karos works at Athol Memorial Outpatient Medical in Athol, MA with other offices in Leominster, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

    Athol Memorial Outpatient Medical
    80 Mechanic St, Athol, MA 01331 (978) 249-3511
    Stefan Karos MD
    50 Memorial Dr Ste 104, Leominster, MA 01453 (978) 249-3511

  • Athol Memorial Hospital
  • UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Ureteral Stones
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Ureteral Stones

Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Stefan Karos, MD

    • Urology
    • 37 years of experience
    • English, French and Greek
    • 1376530378
    Education & Certifications

    • UMDNJ Newark
    • New York Hospital Cornell
    • UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
    • Urology
    Dr. Karos has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Karos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Karos has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Karos. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

