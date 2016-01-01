Overview

Dr. Stefan Karos, MD is an Urology Specialist in Athol, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Athol Memorial Hospital and UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus.



Dr. Karos works at Athol Memorial Outpatient Medical in Athol, MA with other offices in Leominster, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.