Dr. Stefan Kaiser, MD

Occupational Medicine
3.5 (14)
Dr. Stefan Kaiser, MD is an Occupational Medicine Specialist in Duluth, MN. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center and Essentia Health-Duluth.

Dr. Kaiser works at Essentia Health-Miller Hill Clinic (Duluth) in Duluth, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1
    Essentia Health-Miller Hill Clinic (Duluth)
    1600 Miller Trunk Hwy, Duluth, MN 55811 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Feb 06, 2022
    Dr. Kaiser is one of the Best. He is Kind , compassionate and listens to your concerns . He helped me through my injury every step of the way . A Great Man .
    Susan C . — Feb 06, 2022
    About Dr. Stefan Kaiser, MD

    • Occupational Medicine
    • English
    • Male
    • 1609037324
    Education & Certifications

    • LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
    • Essentia Health-Duluth

    Dr. Stefan Kaiser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaiser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kaiser has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kaiser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kaiser works at Essentia Health-Miller Hill Clinic (Duluth) in Duluth, MN. View the full address on Dr. Kaiser’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaiser. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaiser.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaiser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaiser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

