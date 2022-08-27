Dr. Stefan Holubar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holubar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stefan Holubar, MD
Overview
Dr. Stefan Holubar, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Holubar works at
Locations
-
1
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 353-0306Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very good bedside manner’s, explains everything well! Pleased to answer any questions and calming personality when needed! Very impressed with him
About Dr. Stefan Holubar, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1033313747
Education & Certifications
- University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine
- General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
