Dr. Stefan Harmeling, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hilo, HI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Hilo Medical Center.



Dr. Harmeling works at Aloha Nui Family Practice in Hilo, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.