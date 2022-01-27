Dr. Stefan Gutow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gutow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stefan Gutow, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stefan Gutow, MD is an Urology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Presbyterian Hospital.
Dr. Gutow works at
Locations
Albuquerque Urology Associates, PA610 BROADWAY BLVD NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Directions (505) 242-3991
Albuquerque Urology Associates PA4410 Irving Blvd NW Ste 300, Albuquerque, NM 87114 Directions (505) 242-3991
Albuquerque Urology Associates, PA201 Cedar St SE Ste 5660, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Directions (505) 563-6565Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- One Net
- Premera Blue Cross
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gutow?
Dr. Gutow and his team performed robotic assisted removal of a kidney cancer. I was amazed with the efficient method and ease of the procedure. My recovery was just as amazing as the surgery. I would not hesitate to recommend him to anyone facing the same kidney situation!!
About Dr. Stefan Gutow, MD
- Urology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1386691772
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas Hospital
- University of Kansas Medical Center
- Univ of MI Med Sch
- Bowdoin College
