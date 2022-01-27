Overview

Dr. Stefan Gutow, MD is an Urology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Presbyterian Hospital.



Dr. Gutow works at Albuquerque Urology Associates in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.