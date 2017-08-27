Overview

Dr. Stefan Feldman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Westlake Village, CA. They graduated from Chicago College Of Medicine & Surgery.



Dr. Feldman works at University Foot And Ankle Institute in Westlake Village, CA with other offices in Granada Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.