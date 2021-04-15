Overview

Dr. Stefan Chin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Burlingame, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Ahmc Seton Medical Center and Mills-peninsula Medical Center.



Dr. Chin works at inSite Digestive Health Care in Burlingame, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.