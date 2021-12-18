Overview

Dr. Steen Johnsen, MD is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.



Dr. Johnsen works at Banner Health in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ and Glendale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.