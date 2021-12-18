See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Steen Johnsen, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Steen Johnsen, MD

Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
4.6 (158)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Steen Johnsen, MD is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.

Dr. Johnsen works at Banner Health in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ and Glendale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Compare with other Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Matthew Morin, MD
Dr. Matthew Morin, MD
5.0 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Andrew Blount, MD
Dr. Andrew Blount, MD
3.6 (11)
View Profile
Dr. Adam Lee, MD
Dr. Adam Lee, MD
5.0 (1)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Orthopedic Cln. Assoc. PC
    2222 E Highland Ave Ste 300, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 277-6211
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
  2. 2
    Orthopedic Clinic Association
    9377 E Bell Rd Ste 231, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 890-5800
  3. 3
    The Orthopedic Clinic Association
    6320 W Union Hills Dr Ste B1800, Glendale, AZ 85308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Limb Pain
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Limb Pain
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 158 ratings
    Patient Ratings (158)
    5 Star
    (136)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Johnsen?

    Dec 18, 2021
    Dr. Johnsen and his surgical team saved my great toe from loss resulting from 2 botched surgical attempts by podiatrist Kris DiNucci! I cannot praise Dr. Steen Johnsen enough, He is a brilliant orthopedic surgeon
    Cindella Leverton — Dec 18, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Steen Johnsen, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Steen Johnsen, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Johnsen to family and friends

    Dr. Johnsen's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Johnsen

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Steen Johnsen, MD.

    About Dr. Steen Johnsen, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932152428
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Institute For Bone & Joint Disorders
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Henry Ford Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Baylor University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steen Johnsen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Johnsen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Johnsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Johnsen has seen patients for Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnsen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    158 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnsen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnsen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Steen Johnsen, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.