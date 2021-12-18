Dr. Steen Johnsen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steen Johnsen, MD
Dr. Steen Johnsen, MD is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
The Orthopedic Cln. Assoc. PC2222 E Highland Ave Ste 300, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 277-6211Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pm
Orthopedic Clinic Association9377 E Bell Rd Ste 231, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (480) 890-5800
The Orthopedic Clinic Association6320 W Union Hills Dr Ste B1800, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Dr. Johnsen and his surgical team saved my great toe from loss resulting from 2 botched surgical attempts by podiatrist Kris DiNucci! I cannot praise Dr. Steen Johnsen enough, He is a brilliant orthopedic surgeon
- Institute For Bone & Joint Disorders
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Baylor University
Dr. Johnsen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnsen has seen patients for Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnsen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
