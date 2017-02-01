Dr. Belok has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steele Belok, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steele Belok, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Cambridge, MA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mount Auburn Hospital.
Locations
1
Dr Steele Belok MD300 Mount Auburn St Ste 412, Cambridge, MA 02138 Directions (617) 661-9744
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Auburn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
What a great doctor! Caring and open to answer questions, he truly cares about your health. He was the first doctor who called me to find out if I was feeling better after I had a serious illness abd had to go the ER. I am no longer his patient because I moved to a different state. But ny husband and I still talk about how great it was to have him as our doctor for the time we lived in Cambridge.
About Dr. Steele Belok, MD
- Nephrology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1831138536
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Belok accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Belok has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Belok. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Belok.
