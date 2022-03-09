Overview

Dr. Steedman Sarbah, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Zambia, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Parkwest Medical Center.



Dr. Sarbah works at East Tennessee Foot Consultants in Knoxville, TN with other offices in Powell, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Diarrhea and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.