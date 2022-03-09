Dr. Steedman Sarbah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sarbah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steedman Sarbah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steedman Sarbah, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Zambia, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Parkwest Medical Center.
Dr. Sarbah works at
Locations
Feet First Pllc9330 Park West Blvd Ste 508, Knoxville, TN 37923 Directions (865) 691-1115
Tennova Digestive Disease Center7551 Dannaher Dr # 130, Powell, TN 37849 Directions (865) 859-7330
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
I absolutely love dr steedman But why is it so hard to get ahold of anyone to get an appointment Is there an easier way to get someone to pick up the phone I need an appointment asap an no one will answer 5 stars for the Dr
About Dr. Steedman Sarbah, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English, French
- 1962428326
Education & Certifications
- Metrohlth Med Center
- Metrohlth Med Ctr
- University Of Zambia, School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
