Dr. Stedman Hurdle, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hurdle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stedman Hurdle, DDS
Overview
Dr. Stedman Hurdle, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Athens, AL.
Dr. Hurdle works at
Locations
-
1
Limestone Smiles of Athens220 French Farms Blvd Ste D, Athens, AL 35611 Directions (256) 365-7349
-
2
Plaza Boulevard Dental136 Plaza Blvd Ste A, Madison, AL 35758 Directions (256) 376-9356
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hurdle?
My family has gone to Plaza Blvd Dental for decades. Excellent doctors, hygienists, staff. Friendly and efficient. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Stedman Hurdle, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1043706120
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hurdle has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hurdle accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hurdle using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hurdle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hurdle works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hurdle. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hurdle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hurdle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hurdle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.