Dr. Stavroula Otis, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.
Dr. Otis works at
Locations
Edward Alexson MD1401 N Tustin Ave Ste 220, Santa Ana, CA 92705 Directions (714) 835-4800Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is the most caring, trustworthy, compassionate, and knowledgeable doctor
About Dr. Stavroula Otis, MD
- Hematology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Greek and Spanish
- 1477677557
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University, Palo Alto, Ca
- Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, TX
- Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
- California Institute Of Technology (Caltech)
- Hematology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Otis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Otis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Otis works at
Dr. Otis has seen patients for Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Otis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Otis speaks Greek and Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Otis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Otis.
