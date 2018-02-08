Dr. Stavrakis Stavros, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stavros is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stavrakis Stavros, MD
Overview
Dr. Stavrakis Stavros, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK.
Dr. Stavros works at
Locations
-
1
OU Physicians Plastic Surgery825 NE 10th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 Directions (405) 271-4864
-
2
Univ of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center1200 Everett Dr, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 Directions (405) 271-2429
-
3
Ou Prenatal Diagnostic Center At Children's1200 Childrens Ave Ste 1A, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 Directions (405) 271-5400
Hospital Affiliations
- OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stavros?
Dr. Stavrakis headed up the team that did my cardiac ablation. I had it done twice. The second time I followed their advice and continued my meds and used a cpap for sleep apnea and have not had a recurrence for 3 years now. Dr. Stavrakis is very competent and takes time to tell a patient what is going on in terms easy to understand. By the way he is a Greek immigrant and I knew a little about Greece and Greek history so we hit it off nicely.
About Dr. Stavrakis Stavros, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1467593152
Education & Certifications
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stavros has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stavros accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stavros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stavros works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Stavros. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stavros.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stavros, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stavros appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.