Dr. Stavros Snyder, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Snyder works at PBMC Medical Group Riverhead NY Riverhead NY in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.