Dr. Stavros Savvas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Savvas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stavros Savvas, MD
Overview
Dr. Stavros Savvas, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA.
Dr. Savvas works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Usc University Hospital1520 San Pablo St Ste 1000, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 442-5100
-
2
Keck Hospital of Usc1500 San Pablo St, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 442-8500
-
3
Lac + Usc Medical Center1200 N STATE ST, Los Angeles, CA 90089 Directions
-
4
University of Southern California125 W Huntington Dr, Arcadia, CA 91007 Directions (626) 574-2720
Hospital Affiliations
- Keck Hospital of USC
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Savvas?
Dr. Savvas took my lifestyle and my priorities into deep consideration when mapping out a plan to control my psoriatic arthritis, and he met my health goals without the treatment getting in the way of my daily life and future aspirations. If you add to the equation that I am not a fan of taking meds that will only treat symptoms and perhaps add a host of side effects to the mix, then many doctors might consider me a difficult patient- especially in the realm of rheumatology. I consider myself young, very active, and I travel a lot. I have some pretty severe rheumatologic symptoms, but Dr. Savvas took great steps and many measures to formulate a plan that works perfectly for me, my lifestyle, and my psoriatic arthritis. He listens to me carefully, and that has been since day one. He is flexible and he cares greatly about my well being- not just about treating my symptoms. He knows the latest and greatest studies and isn't afraid to use them if they may be helpful to your personal needs
About Dr. Stavros Savvas, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1760753479
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Savvas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Savvas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Savvas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Savvas works at
Dr. Savvas has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Savvas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Savvas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Savvas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Savvas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Savvas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.