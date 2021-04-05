Dr. Stavros Maragos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maragos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stavros Maragos, MD
Dr. Stavros Maragos, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mokena, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet, Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers and Silver Cross Hospital.
Heart Care Centers Of Illinois10260 191st St Ste 102, Mokena, IL 60448 Directions (708) 478-4224
Heart Care Centers of Illinois195 Springfield Ave Unit 201, Joliet, IL 60435 Directions (708) 824-1114
Heart Care Centers of Illinois19001 Old Lagrange Rd, Mokena, IL 60448 Directions (708) 478-4224
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet
- Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers
- Silver Cross Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
My visit was very relaxing and understanding he is the type of doctor that listen to you and feel compassion he took care of my mom and when she passed and I told him about it it felt good that he understood how I felt I say he's a wonderful and caring doctor
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- U Chicago-Pritzker Sch Med
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Maragos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maragos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maragos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maragos has seen patients for Carotid Artery Disease, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maragos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Maragos speaks Greek.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Maragos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maragos.
