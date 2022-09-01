Overview

Dr. Stavros Christoudias, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Christoudias works at Heritage Surgical Group in Teaneck, NJ with other offices in Westwood, NJ and Oakland, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

