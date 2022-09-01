Dr. Stavros Christoudias, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Christoudias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stavros Christoudias, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stavros Christoudias, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center and Valley Hospital.
Dr. Christoudias works at
Locations
Teaneck office741 Teaneck Rd Ste B, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 833-2888Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Westwood office261 Old Hook Rd, Westwood, NJ 07675 Directions (201) 833-2888
Oakland office9 Post Rd Ste M7, Oakland, NJ 07436 Directions (201) 833-2888
Hospital Affiliations
- Chilton Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- CoreSource
Ratings & Reviews
I recently responded to the Valley Hospital Emergency Room with abdominal pain. I soon learned that my gall bladder would have to be removed. Fortunately for me, I was referred to Dr Christoudias. He ensured that he and his team would treat me in a timely manner and take care of all of my medical needs. He, Dr Marta, and their team were kind, considerate, caring, and professional. Took the time to explain the procedure and had great “bedside manner”. May nobody ever need a surgeon, but if you do - I highly recommend Dr Christoudias, Dr. Marta, and their team
About Dr. Stavros Christoudias, MD
- General Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Morristown Medical Center
- Morristown Medical
- Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
