Dr. Stavropoula Tjoumakaris, MD
Overview
Dr. Stavropoula Tjoumakaris, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Tjoumakaris works at
Locations
Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates909 Walnut St Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates950 Pulaski Dr Ste 120, King of Prussia, PA 19406 Directions
Jefferson Health Navy Yard3 Crescent Dr Fl 3, Philadelphia, PA 19112 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
This woman saved my life by performing brain surgery on me after I suffered an aneurysm. She is kind and compassionate and thorough and is easy to talk to. Dr.T isn’t in a rush and really knows her stuff. I’m grateful to her everyday for giving me my life back. I still struggle with dizziness doing things but I’m improving little by little. I survived and that’s what matters. That’s because of Dr.T’s incredible intelligence and expertise. Thank you??
About Dr. Stavropoula Tjoumakaris, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1629286018
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tjoumakaris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Tjoumakaris using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Tjoumakaris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tjoumakaris has seen patients for Subdural Hemorrhage, Subarachnoid Hemorrhage and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tjoumakaris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tjoumakaris speaks Greek.
234 patients have reviewed Dr. Tjoumakaris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tjoumakaris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tjoumakaris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tjoumakaris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.