Dr. Stavan Parmar, MD
Overview
Dr. Stavan Parmar, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Huntsville, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Tx a & M Univ Sys Hsc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe and Huntsville Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Parmar works at
Locations
Texas Surgery Center PA130 Medical Center Pkwy Ste 10, Huntsville, TX 77340 Directions (936) 435-0833
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
- Huntsville Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Golden Rule
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Parmar takes time with his patients. He reviews procedures and answers questions with clarity and I did have a lot of questions. The post surgery questions were answered to my satisfaction. I would highly recommend Dr. Parmar to others
About Dr. Stavan Parmar, MD
- General Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
- 1770744245
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech Health Sciences Center
- St Joseph's Hospital
- Tx a & M Univ Sys Hsc Coll Of Med
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parmar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parmar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Parmar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Parmar works at
Dr. Parmar has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, and more.
Dr. Parmar speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Parmar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parmar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parmar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.