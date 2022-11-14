Dr. Starr Mautner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mautner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Starr Mautner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Starr Mautner, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, South Miami Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami and Miami Cancer Institute.
Locations
Miami Cancer Institute8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Miami Cancer Institute
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Few days after I was diagnosed with “triple Negative” breast cancer, shocked, frighten and anxious about my care I was fortunate and blessed to be seen by Dr. Starr Mautner, at the Baptist Cancer Center. From the moment I met her, I felt confident that she was the surgeon I needed at this time of uncertainty. She personally contacted a cancer support group making sure they will reach out to me. Her knowledge, support, compassion, caring & kindness are limitless. Thank you for removing the tumor and ensuring I am cancer free. With much gratitude and respect.
About Dr. Starr Mautner, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Breast Surgical Oncology Clinical Fellowship, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, N.Y. Breast Surgical Oncology Research Fellowship, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, N.Y.|Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- General Surgery, St. Vincent’s Hospital Manhattan, New York, N.Y. General Surgery, New York- Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical College, New York, N.Y.|New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center
- General Surgery, St. Vincent’s Hospital Manhattan, New York, N.Y|St Vincents Hosp Med Ctr
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mautner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mautner using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mautner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mautner has seen patients for Lobular Carconima, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mautner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mautner speaks Spanish.
71 patients have reviewed Dr. Mautner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mautner.
