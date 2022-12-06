Overview

Dr. Stanton Regan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They graduated from SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital, Indiana University Health Frankfort, Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital and IU Health Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Regan works at IU Health Arnett Physicians Family Medicine in Lafayette, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.