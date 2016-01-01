Dr. Stanton Packard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Packard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stanton Packard, MD
Overview
Dr. Stanton Packard, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hemphill, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio.
Dr. Packard works at
Locations
Stillpoint Clinic2421 Worth St, Hemphill, TX 75948 Directions (409) 787-3772
Clinica Metropolitana8130 Long Point Rd, Houston, TX 77055 Directions (713) 468-3201
Pasadena Community Health Group4002 Burke Rd Ste 100, Pasadena, TX 77504 Directions (281) 606-2020
Renew Clinic6060 Bellaire Blvd Ste A, Houston, TX 77081 Directions (281) 501-1999
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Stanton Packard, MD
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Packard has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Packard accepts Aetna, Cigna and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Packard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Packard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Packard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Packard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Packard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.