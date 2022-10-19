Dr. Stanton Malowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stanton Malowitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stanton Malowitz, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Kingwood, TX. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with The Woman's Hospital of Texas, HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake and Texas Children's Hospital.
Locations
Woman's Health Kingwood1330 Kingwood Dr Ste 200, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (713) 731-5398Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Woman's Health Katy9910 Gaston Rd Ste 150, Katy, TX 77494 Directions (713) 347-4043
Hospital Affiliations
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- Texas Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very impressed with the doctor , I couldn’t be more comfortable with all his decision making for my child’s health !
About Dr. Stanton Malowitz, MD
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- English
- 1861789679
Education & Certifications
- Chldrn's Hosp of New Orleans|Louisiana State Univ|Louisiana State University Health Science Center
- Baylor College Of Medicine|Texas Children's Hospital
- Baylor Coll of Med|Baylor University
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
