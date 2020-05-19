Overview

Dr. Stanton Longenecker, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and Ed Fraser Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Longenecker works at Florida Plastic Surgery Group in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.