Overview

Dr. Stanton Davis, MD is a Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital and Marshall Medical Center South.



Dr. Davis works at TOC- The Orthopaedic Center in Huntsville, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Rotator Cuff Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.