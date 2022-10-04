Overview

Dr. Stanton Bailey, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brigham City, UT. They graduated from Medical College Of Virginia and is affiliated with Brigham City Community Hospital, Cache Valley Hospital and Ogden Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Bailey works at MountainStar Medical Group - Brigham City in Brigham City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.