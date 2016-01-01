Dr. Stanley Ziomek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ziomek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stanley Ziomek, MD
Overview
Dr. Stanley Ziomek, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Poplar Bluff, MO. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mosaic Life Care At Saint Joseph and Mosaic Medical Center Maryville.
Dr. Ziomek works at
Locations
Poplar Bluff Hma Physician Mgmt. LLC3098 OAK GROVE RD, Poplar Bluff, MO 63901 Directions (573) 776-9978
Denis P Raleigh MD802 N Riverside Rd Ste 210, Saint Joseph, MO 64507 Directions (816) 271-6200
Hospital Affiliations
- Mosaic Life Care At Saint Joseph
- Mosaic Medical Center Maryville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Stanley Ziomek, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1639124647
Education & Certifications
- Texas Heart Institute
- University Ark Med Center
- Res 4-UCLA
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- University Of Georgia
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
