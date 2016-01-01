See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Poplar Bluff, MO
Dr. Stanley Ziomek, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
3.8 (18)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Stanley Ziomek, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Poplar Bluff, MO. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mosaic Life Care At Saint Joseph and Mosaic Medical Center Maryville.

Dr. Ziomek works at Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center in Poplar Bluff, MO with other offices in Saint Joseph, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Poplar Bluff Hma Physician Mgmt. LLC
    3098 OAK GROVE RD, Poplar Bluff, MO 63901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 776-9978
    Denis P Raleigh MD
    802 N Riverside Rd Ste 210, Saint Joseph, MO 64507 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 271-6200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mosaic Life Care At Saint Joseph
  • Mosaic Medical Center Maryville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Venous Insufficiency
Atherosclerosis
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthLink
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of Arkansas
    • Medicaid of California
    • Medicaid of Illinois
    • Medicaid of Kentucky
    • Medicaid of Missouri
    • Medicaid of New Jersey
    • Medicaid of Oklahoma
    • Medicaid of Pennsylvania
    • Medicaid of Tennessee
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Stanley Ziomek, MD

    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1639124647
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Texas Heart Institute
    Residency
    • University Ark Med Center
    Internship
    • Res 4-UCLA
    Medical Education
    • Tulane University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Georgia
    Board Certifications
    • Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stanley Ziomek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ziomek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ziomek has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ziomek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ziomek has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ziomek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Ziomek. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ziomek.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ziomek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ziomek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

