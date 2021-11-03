Dr. Stanley Zimmerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zimmerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stanley Zimmerman, MD
Overview
Dr. Stanley Zimmerman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with Baylor
Dr. Zimmerman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Arnold J Wolf Dpm Inc7707 Fannin St Ste 250, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 797-9999
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zimmerman?
Dr. Zimmerman is simply the best doctor I have seen. I work in the medical field, and I have not been able to find another physician that truly cares about the overall well-being of their patients.
About Dr. Stanley Zimmerman, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1588675870
Education & Certifications
- Baylor
- Memorial Hermann Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Hospital
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zimmerman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zimmerman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zimmerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zimmerman works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Zimmerman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zimmerman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zimmerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zimmerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.