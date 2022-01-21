Overview

Dr. Stanley Zaslau, MD is an Urology Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Hahnemann Medical College.



Dr. Zaslau works at St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington, WV with other offices in Morgantown, WV and Fairmont, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Interstitial Cystitis and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.