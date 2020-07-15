Dr. Stanley Yeatts II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yeatts II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stanley Yeatts II, MD
Overview
Dr. Stanley Yeatts II, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Riverside Regional Medical Center and Sentara Careplex Hospital.
Locations
Riverside Partners/Women's Hlth12200 Warwick Blvd Ste 510, Newport News, VA 23601 Directions (757) 534-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
- Sentara Careplex Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been Dr. Yeatts patient for almost a year now. He is so wonderful, patient and kind. He performed a hysterectomy on me four weeks ago and my recovery has been fantastic. I am able to return back to work and go to the gym. I highly recommend his treatment and care as a physician.
About Dr. Stanley Yeatts II, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1194792564
Education & Certifications
- EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yeatts II has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yeatts II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yeatts II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yeatts II has seen patients for Yeast Infections, Chronic Pelvic Pain and Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yeatts II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Yeatts II. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yeatts II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yeatts II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yeatts II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.