Overview

Dr. Stanley Yeatts II, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Riverside Regional Medical Center and Sentara Careplex Hospital.



Dr. Yeatts II works at Riverside Partners&Womens Hlth in Newport News, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Yeast Infections, Chronic Pelvic Pain and Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.