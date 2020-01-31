Dr. Whitney has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stanley Whitney, MD
Overview
Dr. Stanley Whitney, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with HCA Florida Capital Hospital and Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.
Dr. Whitney works at
Locations
Tallahassee Neurology Associates P.A.2868 Mahan Dr Ste 5, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 942-7177
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Capital Hospital
- Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Patient, responsive and listens. Good eye contact. I appreciate him a great deal.
About Dr. Stanley Whitney, MD
- Neurology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1942306824
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Whitney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whitney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Whitney has seen patients for Headache, Essential Tremor and Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Whitney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Whitney. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whitney.
