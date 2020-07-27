See All Cardiologists in Austin, TX
Dr. Stanley Wang, MD

Cardiology
5.0 (158)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Stanley Wang, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center|University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Heart Hospital of Austin, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's South Austin Medical Center, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin and Ascension Seton Smithville.

Dr. Wang works at Austin Heart - Oakhill in Austin, TX with other offices in La Grange, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Austin Heart - Oakhill
    5625 Eiger Rd Ste 215, Austin, TX 78735
  2. 2
    Austin Heart - Research Blvd
    11149 Research Blvd Ste 125, Austin, TX 78759
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Austin Heart - South
    2559 Western Trails Blvd Ste 215, Austin, TX 78745
  4. 4
    Austin Heart - St. Mark's Pl
    2 Saint Marks Pl Ste 160, La Grange, TX 78945

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Heart Hospital of Austin
  • St. David's Medical Center
  • St. David's South Austin Medical Center
  • Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
  • Ascension Seton Smithville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Carotid Artery Disease
Chest Pain
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Heart Palpitations
Hypertension
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Pericardial Disease
Pericarditis
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Study
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Congestive Heart Failure
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Aneurysm of Heart
Angina
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Aortic Dissection
Arrhythmia Screening
Atrial Flutter
Atrial Septal Defect
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest
Cardiomegaly
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Chest Pain Evaluation
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Congenital Heart Defects
Coronary Angiogram
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test
Echocardiography
Heart Murmur
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hypotension
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Nuclear Stress Testing
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD)
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Septal Defect
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Sinus Bradycardia
Stress Test
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
TCD Bubble Test
Tilt Table Testing
Treadmill Stress Test
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern
Adult Congenital Heart Disease
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart
Ankle Disorders
Aortic Diseases
Cardiac Event Monitor
Cardiac Tamponade
Cardiovascular Disease
Cardioversion, Elective
Coarctation of the Aorta
Coronary Artery Dissection
Ebstein's Anomaly
Endocarditis
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Block
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Limb Swelling
Long QT Syndrome
Marfan Syndrome
Patent Ductus Arteriosus
Pulmonary Edema
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders
Tetralogy of Fallot
Unstable Angina
Venous Hypertension
Ventricular Fibrillation
Ventricular Septal Defect
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 158 ratings
    Patient Ratings (158)
    5 Star
    (156)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 27, 2020
    Dr. Wang immediately listened to my concerns, took the time to explain my diagnosis in terms that I could understand, and then my treatment plan going forward. I was also impressed by the efficiency of his office and how helpful everyone was in assisting me. I feel very confident that I am receiving the best care possible.
    Deborah Ganley — Jul 27, 2020
    About Dr. Stanley Wang, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962592071
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Duke University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center|University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Sleep Medicine
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

