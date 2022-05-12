Overview

Dr. Stanley Waintraub, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.



Dr. Waintraub works at Regional Cancer Care Associates in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Neutropenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.