Dr. Stanley Tuhrim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stanley Tuhrim, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Pittsfield, MA. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Berkshire Medical Center and Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Tuhrim works at
Locations
-
1
Berkshire Internists of Bmc777 North St, Pittsfield, MA 01201 Directions (413) 395-7694
-
2
Mount Sinai Hospital5 E 98th St, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 241-7076Monday1:30pm - 5:00pm
-
3
Mount Sinai1468 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 241-7076Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Berkshire Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tuhrim spent a good deal of time with me to try to understand my history of head trauma and current vestibular issues. In the end, he put together a compelling history, diagnosis and prescription for ongoing self-care. I was very pleased with his genuine concern and eagerness to look through a stack of medical records.
About Dr. Stanley Tuhrim, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1932170156
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tuhrim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tuhrim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tuhrim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tuhrim works at
Dr. Tuhrim speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Tuhrim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tuhrim.
