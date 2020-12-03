Dr. Stanley Trooskin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trooskin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stanley Trooskin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Stanley Trooskin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ.
Dr. Trooskin works at
University Neurosurgery Associates125 Paterson St Ste 4100, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 235-7920
Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital1 Robert Wood Johnson Pl, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 235-7920
Rutgers- The Cancer Institute of New Jersey195 Little Albany St, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 235-2465Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Clara Maass Medical Center
- Community Medical Center
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Jersey City Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
I love Dr. Trooskin and his staff, awesome people, if it wasn't for him, I think I would be in a terrible situation, Thank you Dr. Trooskin for taking care of me, God Bless you and your wonderful, pleasant and awesome staff??
- General Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1174684161
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- General Surgery
Dr. Trooskin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trooskin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trooskin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trooskin works at
Dr. Trooskin has seen patients for Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, Thyroid Cancer and Thyroid Lobectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trooskin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Trooskin speaks Spanish.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Trooskin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trooskin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trooskin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trooskin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.