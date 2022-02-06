Dr. Stanley Tao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stanley Tao, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stanley Tao, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sylvania, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital, ProMedica Bay Park Hospital, ProMedica Flower Hospital and Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital.
Dr. Tao works at
Locations
-
1
Flower Hospital5200 Harroun Rd Rm Er, Sylvania, OH 43560 Directions (419) 824-1444
-
2
ProMedica Physicians Eye Care60 Ashwood Dr, Tiffin, OH 44883 Directions (866) 935-5393
-
3
ProMedica Physicians Eye Care3165 Navarre Ave, Oregon, OH 43616 Directions (866) 935-5393
-
4
Stephen Reed, MD1180 N Monroe St, Monroe, MI 48162 Directions (734) 243-5300
-
5
Promedica Physicians Eye Care5700 Monroe St Unit 211, Sylvania, OH 43560 Directions (866) 935-5393
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital
- ProMedica Bay Park Hospital
- ProMedica Flower Hospital
- Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Paramount
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tao?
Very good retinal specialist. My family and I go to him and I’ve referred many others to him. 4/5 star rating because masking isn’t always practiced by ProMedica staff (or enforced with patients), even though it’s their clearly stated policy. I’ve also seen open bottles of eyedrops on the counter in exam rooms on more than one occasion.
About Dr. Stanley Tao, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1811934805
Education & Certifications
- Vitreoretinal Foundation
- New York Medical College, Valhalla, New York
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Sophie David School of Biomedical Education
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tao has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tao works at
Dr. Tao has seen patients for Drusen and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Tao. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.