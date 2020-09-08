Overview

Dr. Stanley Swierzewski, MD is an Urology Specialist in Holyoke, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center, Holyoke Medical Center and Lakeland Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Swierzewski works at HMC Urology Services in Holyoke, MA with other offices in Lakeland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.