Dr. Stanley Swierzewski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stanley Swierzewski, MD is an Urology Specialist in Holyoke, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center, Holyoke Medical Center and Lakeland Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Swierzewski works at
Locations
Hampden Urological Associates Inc.10 Hospital Dr Ste 204, Holyoke, MA 01040 Directions (413) 533-3912
Watson Clinic LLP1600 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805 Directions (863) 680-7000Tuesday7:00am - 10:00pmWednesday7:00am - 10:00pmFriday7:00am - 10:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday8:00am - 6:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baystate Medical Center
- Holyoke Medical Center
- Lakeland Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Swierzewski, very professional and friendly. My results under my eyes fillers were perfect on point, Sadly they moved from Agawam and I don’t know where is the new place. That forced me to look for another Dr. but the results wasn’t a good one, I when back three times to fixed my fillers and I still not happy with the result.
About Dr. Stanley Swierzewski, MD
- Urology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tufts University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Swierzewski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swierzewski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Swierzewski has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swierzewski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Swierzewski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swierzewski.
