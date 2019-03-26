See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Nampa, ID
Dr. Stanley Stringam, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Stanley Stringam, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Nampa, ID. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alberta Faculty of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa, St. Luke's Boise Medical Center and St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center.

Dr. Stringam works at St. Luke's Clinic - Internal Medicine in Nampa, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    St. Luke's Nampa
    9850 W St Lukes Dr, Nampa, ID 83687 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 288-4970
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Southern Idaho Health Partners Dba Saltzer Clinics
    215 E Hawaii Ave, Nampa, ID 83686 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 463-3000
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa
  • St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diabetes Type 2
Dyslipidemia
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes Type 2
Dyslipidemia
Hypothyroidism

Treatment frequency



Diabetes Type 2
Dyslipidemia
Hypothyroidism
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Foot Exam
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dry Skin
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Foot Sprain
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Hives
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Immunization Administration
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Laryngitis
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Mastodynia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Nausea
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Perimenopause
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pneumonia
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reflux Esophagitis
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Symptomatic Menopause
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Torticollis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Benesys
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • LifeWise
    • Medicaid
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • PacificSource
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Principal Life
    • Providence Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 26, 2019
    Dr STRINGHAM is a caring professional who actually listens to my concerns. I’ve recommended him to friends who were thankful.
    — Mar 26, 2019
    About Dr. Stanley Stringam, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902896913
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Summa Health Systems
    Medical Education
    • University of Alberta Faculty of Medicine And Dentistry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stanley Stringam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stringam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stringam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stringam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stringam works at St. Luke's Clinic - Internal Medicine in Nampa, ID. View the full address on Dr. Stringam’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Stringam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stringam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stringam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stringam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

