Dr. Stanley Stringam, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Nampa, ID. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alberta Faculty of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa, St. Luke's Boise Medical Center and St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center.



Dr. Stringam works at St. Luke's Clinic - Internal Medicine in Nampa, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.